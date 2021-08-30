News

It’s challenging, but protecting wildlife is a calling: winning game ranger

This year, the Rhino Conservation Awards recognised those with their ears and eyes to the ground

30 August 2021 - 19:43

Often outnumbered and outgunned by rhino poachers, rangers face great adversity in their daily efforts to protect wildlife, hence being recognised by this year’s Rhino Conservation Awards is special for the winners.

Sebenzile Rwexu, senior field ranger at Great Fish River Nature Reserve, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, said he is beyond humbled and honoured to be among winners from all over the continent. He won the best field ranger award...

