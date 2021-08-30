Med student uses sick beat to encourage South Africans to get vaxxed, yo!
A University of Pretoria medical student features in a catchy rap video that dispels myths about getting vaccinated
30 August 2021 - 19:43
Step aside Drake, Jay-Z and Snoop Dog — there’s a rapping future doctor in the house and he has a life-saving message.
Using the power of rap music, University of Pretoria medical student Rostum Ogbuehi — better known as Ross the Boss — is encouraging South Africans to vaccinate against the Covid-19 virus...
