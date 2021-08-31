News

Frontline health workers at the forefront of efforts to stop GBV

Because there is no system to categorise cases, healthcare providers are being mined for information

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
31 August 2021 - 19:50 By gill gifford

Gender-based violence (GBV) has been prioritised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and work is now being done to examine the experiences of frontline healthcare workers and explore what needs to be achieved to address and improve the services offered to women in need.

“Not By Accident” is the title of a collaborative work by a panel of experts looking at the condition of services offered by paramedics, medico legal practitioners, healthcare workers and psychosocial service providers to domestic violence victims in SA...

