Frontline health workers at the forefront of efforts to stop GBV
Because there is no system to categorise cases, healthcare providers are being mined for information
31 August 2021 - 19:50
Gender-based violence (GBV) has been prioritised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and work is now being done to examine the experiences of frontline healthcare workers and explore what needs to be achieved to address and improve the services offered to women in need.
“Not By Accident” is the title of a collaborative work by a panel of experts looking at the condition of services offered by paramedics, medico legal practitioners, healthcare workers and psychosocial service providers to domestic violence victims in SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.