‘He was lucky’: foreman who tumbled from helicopter is back on his feet

A farm foreman who fell from an airborne helicopter while darting buffalo in June is back at work as he recovers from his near-death experience in the Free State.

Johnny Moore, 46, foreman at Be Human, a luxury farm hotel and animal ranch at Middelwater, near Bloemfontein, fell 15m from the helicopter after his safety harness accidentally unclipped.

“It was a freak accident,” farm owner Jacques Strydom told Sunday Times Daily.

Moore and the helicopter pilot had been involved in a routine game counting exercise when they saw a buffalo cow with small calves who appeared to be in bad shape.

They decided the animals needed to be darted with anti-parasite medication and the pilot landed to allow Moore to retrieve the dart gun.

Darting animals from a low-flying helicopter is technically demanding work, requiring the person with the dart gun to have one foot on a landing skid as they lean out of the aircraft to get a good shot.

According to aviation law, the gunner must also have a safety harness or belt linked to the helicopter.

Moore darted one buffalo, then turned to take aim at another.

“The pilot heard a ‘click’,” said Strydom, adding that Moore tumbled from the chopper at the same moment.