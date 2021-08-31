SAA subsidiary’s staff to be paid after 16 months, but for many it’s too late

Blacklisted, no money for food and having to give up homes after falling behind on rent and bond payments.

This is the bleak reality for many employees of SAA subsidiary Air Chefs — which provides in-flight catering services to airlines — who have gone without normal salaries for more than 16 months.

In a letter sent to staff by management on August 18, the company said it had been engaging with labour on back pay for employees who “have struggled and have been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Air Chefs said in the letter that it had allocated R107m for the salary incentives.

“The company is thrilled to finally be in a position to provide this relief to its valuable and committed employees. The company appreciates all your contributions to the company.

“Due to the backlog in payroll administration, as a result of the salary incentive for April 1 2020 to July 30 2021, the company will process the payment of August 1 to 15 2021 days worked early in September 2021.

“This will enable management to consolidate the worked days. The date will be communicated in due course,” the letter read.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim said that, together with other unions, they met with the board and management at Air Chefs on Monday afternoon and came to an agreement.

It was agreed that the company pay 75% of the outstanding salaries of 16 months, Jim said.

“Payment will be made within 48 hours or by Thursday this week.

“The balance of 25% will be paid within six months. Should the funds be made available soon, they will pay any time once funding is in Air Chefs’ account.

“ Numsa thanks our officials for their tireless work in negotiating with the employer. Workers at Air Chefs have suffered a lot. This was their money and there was no justification for not paying,” Jim said.