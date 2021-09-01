News

Under 60? Don’t blame your body for your blubber. It’s probably your fault

New study shows metabolism only slows down after 60, therefore it can’t be blamed for midlife weight gain

01 September 2021 - 18:46

It’s a rule that we all know: the older you get, the less you must eat to adapt to a waning metabolism.

But a new study by the University of Cape Town and University of Chicago has found that middle-aged waist expansion cannot be blamed on a slowing metabolism, as metabolism remains perfectly steady throughout midlife...

