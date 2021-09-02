Burying 20 or 50 people a day is not OK, says Africa CDC head

The majority of African countries, which rely on donations, will miss the target for vaccinating their most vulnerable

Every hour, 26 Africans are dying from Covid-19 in the third wave.



This is according to World Health Organisation regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who on Thursday gave an update on the coronavirus’s impact on the continent...