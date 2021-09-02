Burying 20 or 50 people a day is not OK, says Africa CDC head
The majority of African countries, which rely on donations, will miss the target for vaccinating their most vulnerable
02 September 2021 - 20:23
Every hour, 26 Africans are dying from Covid-19 in the third wave.
This is according to World Health Organisation regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who on Thursday gave an update on the coronavirus’s impact on the continent...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.