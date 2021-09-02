Fury as Knysna seeks hunter to deal with baboons forced into posh suburb

A move to employ a professional hunter to combat invading baboons in Knysna has backfired on the municipality, which faces a public backlash.

After advertising for a hunter, the municipality insisted it was just a precautionary measure and not a precursor to a cull.

“As the baboons, especially some males, have been quite aggressive, this is a precautionary measure to make sure that should there be a life-threatening situation, we can act,” it said in a statement.

“If there is a need to euthanise a baboon, the right steps will be followed and an application will be made with CapeNature for the necessary permit.”

A troop of about 20 baboons has been raiding homes in the Hunter’s Home/George Rex area for several months. The primates help themselves to the contents of bins and in some cases act aggressively when confronted.

However, some residents have been quick to point out that Knysna baboons are increasingly running out of natural habitat. Some troops were lost in the wildfires that ravaged the town and surrounding forest areas, and years of development have eaten up much of their natural rangeland.