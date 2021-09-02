How the R350 special relief grant is restoring a sense of dignity in SA

Some recipients are using the money for food, while others are spending it on education and job-hunting

The R350 special relief grant is restoring a sense of dignity for Maphefo Lekgetho.



“I no longer have to bother neighbours, asking for basic things like sugar and tea,” said the 48-year-old unemployed mother of two, who lives in Braamfischerville, Soweto...