How the R350 special relief grant is restoring a sense of dignity in SA
Some recipients are using the money for food, while others are spending it on education and job-hunting
02 September 2021 - 16:50
The R350 special relief grant is restoring a sense of dignity for Maphefo Lekgetho.
“I no longer have to bother neighbours, asking for basic things like sugar and tea,” said the 48-year-old unemployed mother of two, who lives in Braamfischerville, Soweto...
