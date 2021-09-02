‘Lives are at stake’: Hammanskraal water not fit to drink, SAHRC finds

Residents of Hammanskraal “do not have water that is safe for human consumption”.

This was the shocking finding of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) during a visit to the area, north of Pretoria, on Thursday. The commission said it would release findings into the situation there and the state of rivers in Tshwane.

The SAHRC conducted a fact-finding visit to the Temba Water Purification Plant and the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works, joined by Tshwane mayor Randall Williams and MMC Phillip Nel.

It followed recent reports that the quality of water produced at the plant had severely deteriorated, leaving Tshwane with no choice but to temporarily shut down the plant.

The commission declared the water in Hammanskraal unsafe for human consumption in 2019 and found the situation hadn’t much changed since.

SAHRC Gauteng head Buang Jones said short-term interventions were not sufficient to address the human rights violation.

“We are happy with the cooperation that we received from the department of water and sanitation and the city of Tshwane. However, we are still unhappy that the people of Hammanskraal do not have access to clean water and water that is safe for human consumption.

“We have since decided to convene a meeting with the city and Rand Water to explore possibilities of providing alternative water to the residents as an interim measure,” said Jones.