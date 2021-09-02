News

Promising new Covid drugs are in the pipeline. Here they are

Treatments have so far been few and far between, as drug companies focus on building vaccine capacity

Paul Ash Senior reporter
02 September 2021 - 20:22

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to roil across the globe, scientists and healthcare professionals are still searching for that Holy Grail — a cure.

In the 18 months since the pandemic began, numerous drugs have been tried on patients to see if they have any outcome in preventing serious illness or death, with mixed results...

