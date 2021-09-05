High and mighty: southern Drakensberg to get new high-altitude park

The soon-to-be national park on the Eastern Cape-Lesotho border is an important water source

SA could soon have a 20th national park to add to its well-known tourist attractions.



SA National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that plans to have a new “high-altitude park” in the mountains of the Eastern Cape, close to Lesotho border, which is also known for its abundance of water, are afoot...