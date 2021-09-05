High and mighty: southern Drakensberg to get new high-altitude park
The soon-to-be national park on the Eastern Cape-Lesotho border is an important water source
05 September 2021 - 18:39
SA could soon have a 20th national park to add to its well-known tourist attractions.
SA National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that plans to have a new “high-altitude park” in the mountains of the Eastern Cape, close to Lesotho border, which is also known for its abundance of water, are afoot...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.