Now we’re talking: translation project breaks new ground for African science
Project will translate 180 research papers from English into six indigenous languages spoken by 80-million people
05 September 2021 - 18:39
Specialised translators will, with the use of artificial intelligence software, be used in a groundbreaking project to make highly technical and scientific research papers available to millions of people across Africa in indigenous languages.
The Decolonise Science project, which will work with language boards across Africa, will translate 180 research papers from English, the dominant language used in scientific papers in Africa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.