Now we’re talking: translation project breaks new ground for African science

Project will translate 180 research papers from English into six indigenous languages spoken by 80-million people

Specialised translators will, with the use of artificial intelligence software, be used in a groundbreaking project to make highly technical and scientific research papers available to millions of people across Africa in indigenous languages.



The Decolonise Science project, which will work with language boards across Africa, will translate 180 research papers from English, the dominant language used in scientific papers in Africa...