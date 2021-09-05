‘Sometimes it’s so hard’: families weep as Ramaphosa honours slain police

‘Yours is indeed a difficult calling,’ says SA president at commemoration of the 34 officers killed in just one year

Every time they see a police vehicle, the family of a humble and hard working police constable relive the trauma of his gruesome murder.



The charred body of Const Simon Ntsekeletsa, 50, was found in his police vehicle in July. The colleague he was on duty with at the time, 42-year-old Sgt Mojalefa Molete, met the same brutal fate...