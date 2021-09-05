Teaching vacancies reach unacceptable levels in Eastern Cape
Budget cuts to blame for the 4,107 unfilled teacher posts, says MEC
05 September 2021 - 18:38
Sitting in a class without a teacher is a sad reality for tens of thousands of pupils in Eastern Cape.
The province’s education MEC, Fundile Gade, revealed that there were 4,107 vacant teacher posts at 2,348 schools across the province...
