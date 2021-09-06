‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN

Poisoning of vultures for the use of traditional medicines is the biggest threat to these raptors

For environmentalists, returning from their searches with little to report confirmed their worst fears: vultures in KwaZulu-Natal are increasingly at risk.



In fact, the vultures - known as nature’s “cleanup crew” - are at risk of localised extinction in KwaZulu-Natal, conservationists warned...