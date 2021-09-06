‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN
Poisoning of vultures for the use of traditional medicines is the biggest threat to these raptors
06 September 2021 - 19:42
For environmentalists, returning from their searches with little to report confirmed their worst fears: vultures in KwaZulu-Natal are increasingly at risk.
In fact, the vultures - known as nature’s “cleanup crew” - are at risk of localised extinction in KwaZulu-Natal, conservationists warned...
