News

‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN

Poisoning of vultures for the use of traditional medicines is the biggest threat to these raptors

Matthew Savides Night news editor
06 September 2021 - 19:42

For environmentalists, returning from their searches with little to report confirmed their worst fears: vultures in KwaZulu-Natal are increasingly at risk.

In fact, the vultures - known as nature’s “cleanup crew” - are at risk of localised extinction in KwaZulu-Natal, conservationists warned...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN News
  2. Run for your life: every step of man’s 2,800km quest is for SA mental health News
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. ‘Loving dads, really nice guys’: families stunned by men’s arrest for Babita hit News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla

Related articles

  1. Drones lessen grid’s bird toll Business
  2. How conservationists’ wing tags are actually endangering the Cape vulture South Africa
  3. Endangered vulture poisoned in Zululand South Africa
  4. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  5. WATCH | Endangered vultures prepped for release in Zululand after recovering ... Travel