It took four years of fighting, but at last teacher gets the job she was chosen for

Limpopo department cancelled her promotion as it wanted its own candidate. At last it’s been forced to back down

Limpopo teacher Dikeledi Sodi has finally been appointed as deputy principal — almost four years after she was chosen as the preferred candidate for the post by a school governing body.



In a letter dated August 23, Onica Dederen, the head of department for the Limpopo education department, congratulated Sodi on her appointment as deputy principal of Motlolatsoku Primary School in Trichardtsdal...