‘Loving dads, really nice guys’: families stunned by men’s arrest for Babita hit

Loved ones and neighbours describe accused as humble and nothing like the men they would expect to get violent

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
06 September 2021 - 19:41

The arrest of six men accused of the murder of Gauteng health department corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran has left their families and friends shattered and desperately seeking answers.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla, all from KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested in police raids south of Johannesburg...

