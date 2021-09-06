Run for your life: every step of man’s 2,800km quest is for SA mental health
Henry Cock aims to break the Guinness World Record and raise R4m for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group
06 September 2021 - 19:41
More than 1,200km of pounding pavements, beaches and dirt roads, all in the name of mental health.
That’s how Johannesburg businessman Henry Cock has spent the past 60 days...
