News

Run for your life: every step of man’s 2,800km quest is for SA mental health

Henry Cock aims to break the Guinness World Record and raise R4m for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group

06 September 2021 - 19:41

More than 1,200km of pounding pavements, beaches and dirt roads, all in the name of mental health.

That’s how Johannesburg businessman Henry Cock has spent the past 60 days...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN News
  2. Run for your life: every step of man’s 2,800km quest is for SA mental health News
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. ‘Loving dads, really nice guys’: families stunned by men’s arrest for Babita hit News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla

Related articles

  1. SA man's race to smash world record with 133 consecutive half marathons Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle