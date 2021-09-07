‘I was in serious pain,’ says pensioner shot near Maphatsoe funeral

Woman, 76, tells how one moment she was feeding the birds and the next she was felled by stray projectile

Margaret Holloway, 76, was outside feeding the birds when she was hit by a stray bullet believed to be from the firing of live rounds of ammunition at MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg at the weekend.



Speaking to Sunday Times Daily shortly after she was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Holloway said she was still in a lot of pain...