News

‘I was in serious pain,’ says pensioner shot near Maphatsoe funeral

Woman, 76, tells how one moment she was feeding the birds and the next she was felled by stray projectile

07 September 2021 - 19:39

Margaret Holloway, 76, was outside feeding the birds when she was hit by a stray bullet believed to be from the firing of live rounds of ammunition at MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Speaking to Sunday Times Daily shortly after she was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Holloway said she was still in a lot of pain...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News
  2. ‘I was in serious pain,’ says pensioner shot near Maphatsoe funeral News
  3. High hopes for potential cash cow that blunts pain News
  4. Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Gunfire and shattered glass: Cops open cases after Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral South Africa
  2. Gwede Mantashe heckled by ANC, MKMVA supporters at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral Politics
  3. Old age home resident, 76, hit by stray bullet 'fired at Kebby Maphatsoe's ... South Africa
  4. 'Kebby Maphatsoe died an angry man,' says brother as ANC honours his last wishes Politics