News

Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals

The 10-year-old Peninsula Paddle has been cancelled for the first time as the pollution reaches a tipping point

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
07 September 2021 - 19:38

An annual Cape Town kayaking event that raises awareness about polluted waterways has been called off due to dangerous levels of pollution along the route.

The Peninsula Paddle sees hardened paddlers navigate a matrix of canals and vleis linking Muizenberg in False Bay with Milnerton in Table Bay...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News
  2. ‘I was in serious pain,’ says pensioner shot near Maphatsoe funeral News
  3. High hopes for potential cash cow that blunts pain News
  4. Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Proper management, accountability needed to pull SA hospitals from the brink Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Some animals are more equal than others’: service delivery in SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. What it’s like to live without water in a place geared for shortages Opinion & Analysis
  4. Wastewater shows Durban may already be in third wave News
  5. Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it ... News
  6. Faith in the pits: water department’s Vaal cleanup ‘doesn’t make sense’ News