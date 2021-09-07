Paddlers to raise a stink about Cape Town’s filthy vleis and canals

The 10-year-old Peninsula Paddle has been cancelled for the first time as the pollution reaches a tipping point

An annual Cape Town kayaking event that raises awareness about polluted waterways has been called off due to dangerous levels of pollution along the route.



The Peninsula Paddle sees hardened paddlers navigate a matrix of canals and vleis linking Muizenberg in False Bay with Milnerton in Table Bay...