Plant-covered building set to take root on Cape Town city centre block

The design of The Fynbos, the first of its kind on the continent, is based on Table Mountain

A Cape Town city centre block is poised to become the first biophilic development in Africa, the developer says.



The property between Bree and Buitengracht streets – formerly shared by a tyre fitment centre, a kitchen cupboard firm and a debt management company – will become a plant-festooned 24-storey block called The Fynbos...