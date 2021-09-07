News

Plant-covered building set to take root on Cape Town city centre block

The design of The Fynbos, the first of its kind on the continent, is based on Table Mountain

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
07 September 2021 - 19:38

A Cape Town city centre block is poised to become the first biophilic development in Africa, the developer says.

The property between Bree and Buitengracht streets – formerly shared by a tyre fitment centre, a kitchen cupboard firm and a debt management company – will become a plant-festooned 24-storey block called The Fynbos...

