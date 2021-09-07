Plant-covered building set to take root on Cape Town city centre block
The design of The Fynbos, the first of its kind on the continent, is based on Table Mountain
07 September 2021 - 19:38
A Cape Town city centre block is poised to become the first biophilic development in Africa, the developer says.
The property between Bree and Buitengracht streets – formerly shared by a tyre fitment centre, a kitchen cupboard firm and a debt management company – will become a plant-festooned 24-storey block called The Fynbos...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.