News

Almost 20 years later, fraudster brothers feel the long arm of the law

240 court appearances later, two KZN brothers who swindled more than 350 people are finally paying the price

08 September 2021 - 19:52 By Tania Broughton

Eighteen years after they were arrested, and 10 years after their criminal trial began, brothers Pieter and Louis Henderson have been sent to prison for fraud and theft involving more than R6m, in what was labelled as a Ponzi scheme.

Pieter Henderson, 57, who lived on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, was sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison, and his brother Louis, 54, who lived in Ballito, to an effective 12 years. The sentence was imposed by Durban Commercial Crime Court magistrate Sitembiso Maphumulo late last month, after a marathon trial in which they appeared in court on more than 240 occasions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Almost 20 years later, fraudster brothers feel the long arm of the law News
  2. ‘Cops told me my sister had hired hitmen to burn me and my 5 kids alive’ News
  3. Coil me lucky: wildlife vets save Hlengiwe the python from cancer News
  4. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Standard Bank’s lockdown PIN snafu costs its customers mounds of cash News
  2. Durban law firm to challenge ruling over Ponzi scheme payback News
  3. Holy craps: nun admits she nicked school cash to fund gambling ‘habit’ World
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Be a fraud, very a fraud: beware of credit impersonators out ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Dodgy decoder cold-callers send out a poor signal to consumers Opinion & Analysis