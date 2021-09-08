Coil me lucky: wildlife vets save Hlengiwe the python from cancer

A female Southern African python has been given a new lease on life after surviving surgery to remove her cancer - and the tip of her tail.

The Johannesburg Wildlife Vet, a non-profit company which treats indigenous animals free of charge with donations, said she won’t miss her tail when she is released back into the wild.

The python named Hlengiwe, meaning “rescued” or “helped”, was rescued by snake handler Arthur Roden in August near Marble Hall in southern Limpopo after he received a call from Inzimpala Game Lodge about an injured snake.

When Roden arrived, Hlengiwe had slithered into a trench drain on the property. She was dehydrated and very weak and the mass on her tail had created a noticeable deformation.