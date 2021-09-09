News

Be sports and vaccinate, students, or tertiary bodies may make life prickly

Universities and colleges are looking at ways to get them jabbed, including asking for negative Covid-19 tests

Prega Govender Journalist
09 September 2021 - 20:23

In a bid to encourage students to inoculate, those who are unvaccinated could be asked to produce a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed entry into higher education institutions.

And universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges have been asked to think of innovative ways of rewarding students who take the vaccine...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Be sports and vaccinate, students, or tertiary bodies may make life prickly News
  2. PODCAST | ‘Like the TV was switched off mid-show’: life under the Taliban News
  3. Despite suffering, most Gautengers happy with state’s response to pandemic News
  4. How SA’s first black free dive coach is turning the tide on history News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Condom vending machines join arsenal of interventions to help pupils South Africa
  2. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  3. It took four years of fighting, but at last teacher gets the job she was chosen ... News
  4. Teaching vacancies reach unacceptable levels in Eastern Cape News
  5. Budget cuts leave schools short of textbooks, teachers News
  6. Exam blunder means Eastern Cape matrics have to rewrite accounting paper South Africa