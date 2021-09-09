Be sports and vaccinate, students, or tertiary bodies may make life prickly
Universities and colleges are looking at ways to get them jabbed, including asking for negative Covid-19 tests
09 September 2021 - 20:23
In a bid to encourage students to inoculate, those who are unvaccinated could be asked to produce a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed entry into higher education institutions.
And universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges have been asked to think of innovative ways of rewarding students who take the vaccine...
