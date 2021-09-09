How SA’s first black free dive coach is turning the tide on history

After falling in love with the sea, Zandile Ndlovu qualified, then gave up her career to teach disadvantaged children

Five youths from Cape Town’s Langa township squeeze into wetsuits for a snorkelling lesson with SA’s first black diving coach, turning the tide on decades of apartheid history in which water sports were reserved for wealthy whites.



Zandile Ndlovu’s Black Mermaid Foundation aims to introduce the ocean to the country’s township youth...