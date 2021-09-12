News

Universities spell out their plans for exams

A Sunday Times Daily survey has found that institutions are using different approaches to year-end exams

Prega Govender Journalist
12 September 2021 - 21:35

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students will write their exams on campus.

Stellenbosch University is also planning to conduct face-to-face assessments, while  Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban is looking at offering only final-year students a sit-down exam...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Collaboration key as NPOs do more with less for struggling South Africans News
  2. Jewels among squalor and rubble: developers’ ambitious plans for Joburg CBD News
  3. Hail of bullets: where rounds go when fired into the sky News
  4. Universities spell out their plans for exams News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Related articles

  1. MAMOKGETHI PHAKENG | Education may change lives, but lives should also change ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  3. You can now get the Covid-19 jab on campus at UCT, Wits and DUT: What you need ... South Africa