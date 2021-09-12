Universities spell out their plans for exams

A Sunday Times Daily survey has found that institutions are using different approaches to year-end exams

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students will write their exams on campus.



Stellenbosch University is also planning to conduct face-to-face assessments, while Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban is looking at offering only final-year students a sit-down exam...