KZN businesses brave it out as they wait for insurance payouts

Warehouses show grit after being emptied in July riots, with retailers hoping to be trading again by December

The brazen looting at Value Logistics in Cato Ridge and Massmart’s warehouse in Queen Nandi Drive, Durban, two months ago stunned the nation, but it did not rob the warehousing giants of their tenacity.



Footage of the looting at Value Logistics showed luxury cars parked on the N3 while their owners went into the facility for goods. Looters formed a 3km queue to strip the warehouse bare. It went on for three days...