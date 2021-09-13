Maternal healthcare
Shots for two, please! Pregnant and breastfeeding moms should get jabs, say experts
The panel of specialists also encouraged prospective mothers to get vaccinated
13 September 2021 - 20:29
Messages for Mothers (M4M) recently held a digital event where experts fielded questions from pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and women planning a pregnancy.
M4M is a collective of maternal health-focused organisations and on the panel were Prof Priya Soma-Pillay, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital, pharmacist Nsovo Mayimele and public health economist Kristal Duncan-Williams...
