Maternal healthcare

Shots for two, please! Pregnant and breastfeeding moms should get jabs, say experts

The panel of specialists also encouraged prospective mothers to get vaccinated

Messages for Mothers (M4M) recently held a digital event where experts fielded questions from pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and women planning a pregnancy.



M4M is a collective of maternal health-focused organisations and on the panel were Prof Priya Soma-Pillay, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital, pharmacist Nsovo Mayimele and public health economist Kristal Duncan-Williams...