‘I checked out of psych ward to help a friend, not brief my sister’s killers’

Former cop says video in which she is allegedly seen and heard plotting her sister and her children’s killings was an act

14 September 2021 - 19:12

In March 2018, then police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Life Carstenhof Hospital in Midrand, Johannesburg.

It was from this hospital that she received a day pass approved by her psychiatrist so she could embark on a trip to Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. The state alleges she booked herself out of hospital and took this trip to point out her sister’s house to hitmen she had hired to kill her sister and her five children. The court has heard through the “hitmen’s” evidence that the Carstenhof admission was simply for an alibi. ..

