Too much at once: pandemic sends ADHD symptoms into overdrive

Adolescents and caregivers report more problems during this period of online learning and remote working

Constant screen time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms.



On National Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Day on Tuesday, SA experts said the increases of up to 80% in time spent in front of screens worsened symptoms such as lack of focus, poor concentration and restlessness among adults and children...