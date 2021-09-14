Too much at once: pandemic sends ADHD symptoms into overdrive
Adolescents and caregivers report more problems during this period of online learning and remote working
14 September 2021 - 19:57
Constant screen time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms.
On National Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Day on Tuesday, SA experts said the increases of up to 80% in time spent in front of screens worsened symptoms such as lack of focus, poor concentration and restlessness among adults and children...
