WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna Covid-19 shot

Moderna has said it won’t enforce patent rights, but stalled talks with company have slowed down the project

Efforts to develop an African base for Covid-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna’s shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the US company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official said.



The drive to produce vaccines in Africa is designed to help more developing countries access Covid-19 shots after rich nations bought up most of this year’s supply...