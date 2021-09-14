WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna Covid-19 shot
Moderna has said it won’t enforce patent rights, but stalled talks with company have slowed down the project
14 September 2021 - 19:56
Efforts to develop an African base for Covid-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna’s shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the US company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official said.
The drive to produce vaccines in Africa is designed to help more developing countries access Covid-19 shots after rich nations bought up most of this year’s supply...
