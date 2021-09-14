News

WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna Covid-19 shot

Moderna has said it won’t enforce patent rights, but stalled talks with company have slowed down the project

14 September 2021 - 19:56 By Wendell Roelf

Efforts to develop an African base for Covid-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna’s shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the US company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official said.

The drive to produce vaccines in Africa is designed to help more developing countries access Covid-19 shots after rich nations bought up most of this year’s supply...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pretoria hospital’s darkest Covid-19 moments documented for all to see News
  2. Too much at once: pandemic sends ADHD symptoms into overdrive News
  3. WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna Covid-19 shot News
  4. ‘I checked out of psych ward to help a friend, not brief my sister’s killers’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. An investor’s guide to vaccines: inoculation set to be next pot of gold Opinion & Analysis
  2. With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor World
  3. Moderna vaccine much more powerful than Pfizer, study finds World
  4. Forget what you’ve read and herd ... immunity is still a long way off World