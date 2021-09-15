INTERVIEW | Mom speaks about nightmare after baby is kidnapped in brazen daylight hijacking

Seven-month-old Henco was in the back seat of the car on Monday morning while his mother, Alicia Lamprecht, made delivery runs for her clients who had ordered her home-baked health snacks and cookies for breast-feeding mothers.

It was 10.30am in the suburb of Observatory at the foot of Devil’s Peak, Table Mountain’s most northern buttress.

“I was visiting a friend and I was on my way. I was about to drive. The baby was already in the car and my friend, whose baby is the same age, was standing in the driveway with her baby in her arms,” Lamprecht said.

A few moments later, her entire world would come crashing down around her. For three hours, a nightmare took hold of her reality.

Lamprecht was retrenched in 2019 and she and her husband, Coenie, moved to Brackenfell in Cape Town from Mossel Bay in March the following year. The move happened on the same day the country went into a national lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

When companies started opening up again, no-one was willing to hire a pregnant woman. The 28-year-old soon-to-be mom started her own baking business from her kitchen to earn an extra income to supplement the salary Coenie earned as an electrical technician at a pump company.

Times were tough but Lamprecht found joy and solace in her family.

On this fateful Monday morning, Lamprecht’s baby, the most important thing in her life, was safe, just 1m away. Then every parent’s worst case scenario happened.