Lust for blood: six massacred in KZN security guard’s killing spree
Among those killed at the hands of a private security officer were two five-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl
15 September 2021 - 19:44
As temperatures soared in the small farming town of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, a series of chilling and gruesome murders would follow as 25-year-old Nhlayenza Zulu, a private security officer, embarked on a killing spree.
Six people, including his five-year-old son, were massacred. It is believed a lovers quarrel, driven by jealousy and lust is what set Zulu off...
