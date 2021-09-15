Lust for blood: six massacred in KZN security guard’s killing spree

Among those killed at the hands of a private security officer were two five-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl

As temperatures soared in the small farming town of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, a series of chilling and gruesome murders would follow as 25-year-old Nhlayenza Zulu, a private security officer, embarked on a killing spree.



Six people, including his five-year-old son, were massacred. It is believed a lovers quarrel, driven by jealousy and lust is what set Zulu off...