Staggering Covid costs: private or state care, someone has to cough up
According to Discovery, the average amount involved for extremely ill patients exceeds R400,000
15 September 2021 - 19:46
While the extent of care and the costs covered for a Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital depend largely on what and how much medical cover they have, there is no denying the amounts involved are huge.
And while those reliant on public healthcare may not be charged for the care they receive, there is still a cost to the state, even though this is not specifically quantified by the department of health...
