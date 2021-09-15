WATCH | ‘Killer cop’ weeps as she faces her mother for first time in three years
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu faces a string of charges, including that she attempted to have her mother murdered
15 September 2021 - 17:41
There was an emotional reunion between alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her mother, Maria Mushwana, in court on Wednesday.
The mother and daughter had not seen each other since March 2018, when the former police officer was arrested after a sting operation in Bushbuckridge...
