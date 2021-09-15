Young child not talking after witnessing fire attack on her mother at school

The owner of the Benoni preschool where a woman, 27, was attacked and burnt by her partner, 40, said the woman’s daughter has not spoken since Monday’s incident.

The owner asked not to be named to protect the identity of the preschool children.

She said the woman had burns on her back, chest, face, hands and feet. The victim’s father said she was in a “very bad” condition, she said.

According to a statement by ER24, the medics on the scene, three patients were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The owner said the incident had left the facility’s staff and children stressed and traumatised.

“I’m worried about the children's and teachers’ trauma.

“Incidences of gender-based violence (GBV) are out of hand. We are all shaken up. I could see one teacher was not OK. I spoke to her and discovered her friend had gone missing and was found murdered by her partner. The same teacher also witnessed another horrific incident of GBV.

“When I went home I told our domestic worker what had happened and discovered she was also experiencing problems.

“GBV affects everyone. There will be counselling for all the children and teachers. We have also ensured the young daughter [who witnessed the attack on her mother] has counselling. I hope the little girl doesn’t have [emotional] scars. Her grandfather said she’s not talking.”

When TimesLIVE visited the school on Tuesday, the parking spot where the car stood showed clear evidence of the fire. The pavement was black and there were traces of melted metal. A net on a jungle gym metres away also showed signs of heat damage as did leaves on a tree nearby. Upon closer inspection, there was evidence a cellphone had melted into the tar on the passenger’s side. The first thing the reporter noticed was the smell of the fire accelerant.