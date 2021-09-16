I insured them so they wouldn’t be a burden on me, says ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu

But Ndlovu on Thursday disputed the state’s case, saying she had a plausible explanation for the dozens of policies she opened over the years.

She said first, some of the people she insured were relatives who were unemployed.

“I was avoiding a situation that they would be a burden on me if they passed away while unemployed.”

She said she started insuring family members after a previous unpleasant experience, in which she incurred the costs to bury a relative who was unemployed and had no insurance.

It is the state’s case that Ndlovu cashed in more than R1.4m in insurance over a six-year period. In some instances it was alleged she claimed funeral policies, but never contributed a cent towards the funerals.

The court has heard evidence that suggests Ndlovu at one time called an insurance company pretending to be her sister Audrey, took out life insurance cover in Audrey’s name and listed herself as a beneficiary. Audrey died in June 2013. The state believes she was poisoned and strangled to death.