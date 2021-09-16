News

Money to burn: cool R1.3m fridge sparks hot bidding war

A brightly painted Smeg fridge in Hirsch’s Cape Town Homestore has attracted a lot of interest

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
16 September 2021 - 20:39

An iconic Smeg fridge, hand-painted by Sicilian artists and branded by Dolce & Gabbana, has triggered a bidding war that could see it sell for more than its R1.3m price tag.

The brightly coloured appliance is one of just 100 of the upmarket brand’s retro art fridges created in collaboration with the famed Italian designers, and is now on display in the new concept store run by Hirsch’s Homestore Group, which opened this month in Constantia, Cape Town...

