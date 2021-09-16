Selling AstraZeneca vaccines resulted in up to 22,000 deaths, says Madhi

The lives of 18,000 to 22,000 elderly South Africans could have been saved had the country not sold 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other African countries in March.

The sale also fuelled vaccine hesitancy across the continent, leaving many doses unused, until they ultimately expired.

This is according to an in-depth analysis conducted by vaccinology expert Prof Shabir Madhi at Johannesburg’s Wits University, who said the government “completely ignored” the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), with disastrous consequences.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng on Thursday, Madhi said: “SA decided not to use the AstraZeneca doses it had procured and instead sold it off to the AU, which then sent it off to other African countries.”

He said one had to question the “morality” of this decision, which was based on the fact that the vaccine’s efficacy against mild to moderate disease was not high.

It was, however, “still very protective against severe disease and death”, said Prof Madhi, adding that the WHO had, the day before the sale, “made a firm recommendation that even where the Beta variant circulated, AstraZeneca should be used”.

He said studies had shown “complete sparing of the lung in mice vaccinated with AstraZeneca compared with mice not vaccinated”.