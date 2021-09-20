News

‘Client’ among those accused of kidnapping KZN businessman

Police have made two arrests after three men allegedly bundled their victim into a car outside his business

20 September 2021 - 19:46

Kenneth Masedza, 39, stumbled into the dock of the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday charged with kidnapping an Indian businessman he had apparently known for years.

The Zimbabwean overshadowed Sanele Gumede, his 34-year-old co-accused, who donned a bright yellow hoodie, with rapper Post Malone’s face plastered on the back...

