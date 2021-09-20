Enough is enough: court orders ‘vexatious litigant’ to stop wasting its time

While the Lord may have protected a former financial services adviser as he waged a decade-long legal crusade against the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) over the collapse of property syndicate schemes, a Western Cape judge this week ordered him to stop.

Acting judge Constance Nziweni declared Deon Pienaar a vexatious litigant and ordered that he may not institute any further legal proceedings against the bank and auditing firm regarding any property syndication schemes, including SA’s Sharemax, without first seeking a judge’s permission.

But Pienaar, of Parrow, told Sunday Times Daily that he will do no such thing as he has been driven by the “Lord’s protection” and funded by loyal investors to continue his pursuit to expose corruption, corporate capture and money laundering.

“I have no plans currently to institute new legal proceedings and thus the judgment is of academic value, and I will ask for leave to appeal. I will not give up until the court has adjudicated the merits of this case and even if they stop me with a duly comprehensive order, there are many ways I can continue with my litigation, and other manners to ensure justice is served to thousands of victims of this corruption,” he said.