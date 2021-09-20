Macaroni, mops and root canals: dentistry’s new building blocks
Dentist and oral rehabilitation lecturer Dr Ebrahim Patel has his students smiling with innovative classes
20 September 2021 - 19:46
Mops and brooms as analytical dental instruments, wooden blocks built into a tooth, combined with Lego for added reference — these are all part of the new world of online dentistry teaching.
This ingenious concept - to give dental students a clear, three-dimensional tutorial on how to perform a root canal treatment - is the brainchild of Dr Ebrahim Patel, the head of preclinical teaching: operative dentistry and endodontics at Wits University’s School of Oral Health Sciences in Johannesburg...
