News

Macaroni, mops and root canals: dentistry’s new building blocks

Dentist and oral rehabilitation lecturer Dr Ebrahim Patel has his students smiling with innovative classes

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
20 September 2021 - 19:46

Mops and brooms as analytical dental instruments, wooden blocks built into a tooth, combined with Lego for added reference — these are all part of the new world of online dentistry teaching.

This ingenious concept - to give dental students a clear, three-dimensional tutorial on how to perform a root canal treatment - is the brainchild of Dr Ebrahim Patel, the head of preclinical teaching: operative dentistry and endodontics at Wits University’s School of Oral Health Sciences in Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Macaroni, mops and root canals: dentistry’s new building blocks News
  2. ‘Client’ among those accused of kidnapping KZN businessman News
  3. Self-defence programme gives young girls the confidence and means to say ‘No’! News
  4. Keeping up appearances: Online meetings can be draining for women News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. Universities spell out their plans for exams News
  2. Lack of data, devices often hampers students’ studies News
  3. Ten of the continent’s greats in the arts, literature and architecture Lifestyle
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid-19 has robbed SA of so many human libraries of knowledge Opinion & Analysis
  5. From poverty to opportunity: Kliptown initiative gives hope to impoverished ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. Economy without Google or Zoom? Maybe. Covid without them? Unimaginable World