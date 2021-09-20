Self-defence programme gives young girls the confidence and means to say ‘No’!

No Means No campaign empowers young SA women to fight sexual and gender-based violence

Adolescent girls and young women are being taught self-defence skills to help them fight back if attacked.



The department of basic education’s Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) programme, which is conducted in partnership with the Global Fund, includes a self-defence curriculum known as “No means No”...