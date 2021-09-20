‘You can earn R150k a month,’ name-dropping ‘con artist’ allegedly tells friends

Business tycoon Johann Rupert’s name has been dragged into a giant meat business swindle.

Cape Town’s Sandra Robinson is facing 50 charges of fraud for allegedly duping friends and acquaintances into investing in fictitious businesses. To spice up the deal, Robinson allegedly bandied around Rupert’s name.

Robinson, 48, is on trial in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court.

She allegedly committed the crimes between 2009 and 2015, when she was arrested after failing to pay the unrealistic returns she had promised the victims. According to the charge sheet, Robinson allegedly “enticed” friends and acquaintances into parting with more than R9m, which she said would be invested into a gift shop and lucrative meat business. She said she bought the meat in Namibia and would sell it to old-age homes and reputable supermarkets. In some instances, she promised the victims 50% of the profits from an imaginary meat business she called Nulogix.

“[Robinson said] Nulogix makes a turnover of about R38m per month, Spar owed her an amount of R38m, her family trust is worth R30m [and] a known businessman in South Africa, Johann Rupert, will pay the complainant’s taxes,” the charge sheet reads. She allegedly repeated the lie several times and won over more than 20 victims.

Robinson allegedly promised one of the victims they would “earn a monthly salary of R150,000 which never took place”, the charge sheet reads. “She wanted only cash payments to be made by the complainant towards the meat business and not (a) transfer of funds ... She told the complainant that her family trust pays her an amount of R180,000 on 28 February per year. She told the complainant that she is diagnosed with cancer, which was not true, when the complainant enquired about the money due to him from the meat business.”