Corporal punishment still lurks in the classroom despite being banned

In a recent poll of grade 8 pupils from 24 Tshwane schools, more than half said they had suffered the fate

Teachers are still inflicting corporal punishment on pupils, despite it being outlawed in 1996.



At least 13.5% of pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, 11.1% in North West and 10.9% in Eastern Cape reported experiencing corporal punishment and verbal abuse at schools in 2019...