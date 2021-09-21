Corporal punishment still lurks in the classroom despite being banned
In a recent poll of grade 8 pupils from 24 Tshwane schools, more than half said they had suffered the fate
21 September 2021 - 20:09
Teachers are still inflicting corporal punishment on pupils, despite it being outlawed in 1996.
At least 13.5% of pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, 11.1% in North West and 10.9% in Eastern Cape reported experiencing corporal punishment and verbal abuse at schools in 2019...
