Corporal punishment still lurks in the classroom despite being banned

In a recent poll of grade 8 pupils from 24 Tshwane schools, more than half said they had suffered the fate

Prega Govender Journalist
21 September 2021 - 20:09

Teachers are still inflicting corporal punishment on pupils, despite it being outlawed in 1996.

At least 13.5% of pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, 11.1% in North West and 10.9% in Eastern Cape reported experiencing corporal punishment and verbal abuse at schools in 2019...

