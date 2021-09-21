For Beta or for worse: experts called in to solve SA’s UK ‘red list’ headache

SA and the UK have agreed to bring together scientists and advisers from both countries to conduct further research on the Covid-19 Beta variant, which stands at the heart of SA’s placement on the latter’s travel “red list”.

This is according to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, speaking at the Africa travel and tourism summit this week.

Sisulu said the placement of the country on the list created the incorrect perception that SA was a Covid-19 hotspot.

People from countries on the UK’s red list are required to quarantine upon arrival there, irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated, a situation which doesn’t just affect South Africans wanting to travel to the UK, but also impacts on British tourists who might want to travel to SA this summer.

According to Sisulu, the British government believes the Beta variant is an SA variant. This was backed up by comments made on the UK High Commission’s official Twitter account this week.