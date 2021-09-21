Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future

Research has found the country is experiencing an accelerating number of maximum-temperature records

SA’s climate is likely to become more extreme, with implications for people’s health and the economy.



A study by a PhD student at the University of Pretoria’s (UP) geography, geoinformatics and meteorology department has found the country is experiencing more maximum temperature records than expected and that this trend appears to be accelerating...