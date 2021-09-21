Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future
Research has found the country is experiencing an accelerating number of maximum-temperature records
21 September 2021 - 20:13
SA’s climate is likely to become more extreme, with implications for people’s health and the economy.
A study by a PhD student at the University of Pretoria’s (UP) geography, geoinformatics and meteorology department has found the country is experiencing more maximum temperature records than expected and that this trend appears to be accelerating...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.