Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing

The former president did not attend proceedings in his bid to remove the lead prosecutor from the case

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 September 2021 - 19:35

Former president Jacob Zuma’s defence team was “upbeat” and claimed “victory” after proceedings on the first day of his special plea hearing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said while he had not touched base with Zuma after court, “I am sure he watched the proceedings on TV at some point and is happy.”..

