Attack on justice department’s IT system a ‘cyber warfare’ assault

Experts say the recent trend of attacks on banks and Transnet must be looked at together, especially in light of this latest incident

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
22 September 2021 - 21:04

Hackers who targeted the justice department’s IT systems have stolen an untold number of personal details, believed to belong to staff and ordinary citizens, in an apparently highly sophisticated ransomware cyber attack.

While the department has confirmed this month’s attack was a ransomware assault, it has denied media reports that its backup computer servers and the data that was stored on the systems had been encrypted and was being held for a R33m ransom...

